Google TV users will begin to see new UI elements starting this week, designed to make the discovery of new shows and movies a bit easier. After all, that is sort of the whole point of Google TV as a vehicle for this content, so making the discovery and exploration of it more easy makes complete sense.

The big changes are four new large shortcuts to pages dedicated to Movies (previously a tab), Shows (also previously a tab), Family, and Español. From these pages, you’ll find titles and content directly related to the page. For example, the Family page will show nothing but PG rated or lower content.

On top of the new content pages, Google TV is also including new navigation improvements, such as adding a new quick settings button, relocating the profile switcher, and moving the search function. Overall, this looks like a nice clean up update.

Rollout for this update begins today to supported Google TV-powered devices.