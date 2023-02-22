Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 Update Hits Pixel Devices

Google released a minor update in the Android 13 beta program today as QPR2 Beta 3.2. This is here to fix a couple of bugs before we get to a next release or stable QPR2 in March with the next Pixel Feature Drop.

This new build for the Pixel 4a up through the Pixel 7 Pro fixes a weird display flashing bug and enables Jio 5G on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7. Here are those two fixes according to Google:

Fixed issues that sometimes caused the screen on some devices to flash green or display other visual artifacts. (Issue #260941279, Issue #256052135)

Jio 5G network is now enabled for Pixel 6 and 7 series devices.

If your Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro are on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1, go check for an update. We have the build info below, but I can tell you right now that my Pixel 7 Pro is installing the update as I type this. Google appears to have pushed it live.

Release date: February 22, 2023

Build: T2B3.230109.009, T2B3.230109.006.A1 (Pixel 7 Pro only)

Security patch level: February 2023

Google Play services: 23.03.13

To grab the update, head into Settings>System>System update.

And if you aren’t in the Android Beta Program, join it here.