Since the beginning of the Pixel 7 Pro’s time in the hands of Google fans, many noticed a weird scrolling effect that didn’t completely ruin the experience on the phone, but that also seemed off, like a bug that needed fixing. That scrolling bug is apparently getting a fix after all this time, almost 4 months since first being tracked by Google.

The bug or issue presents itself when you try and swipe on the screen to create a pretty typical scroll. The UI of the phone would essentially stick or not move as far as you would expect. A quick swipe would scroll the screen a bit and then stop both horizontally and vertically. It felt sluggish and off.

I can tell you that I’ve had at least a couple of people ask if my Pixel 7 Pro does this and I can confirm that it did. As someone who spent most of the past few months with the regular Pixel 7, it was painfully noticeable whenever I would switch over to the Pixel 7 Pro. That said, my Pixel 7 Pro is running the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 build and does not seem to produce this weird stutter any longer. Hopefully, that’s a sign that Google has a fix implemented for March’s big Pixel Feature Drop update.

In the official IssueTracker thread (that was shared to reddit this week), a Googler confirmed that they are “aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update. Keep in mind that this bug was assigned to a Googler back in November, but this recent update suggests they’ve identified the issue and should take care of it soon enough.

They didn’t put any sort of timeframe on a release, only saying that an “upcoming software update” should improve it. Again, my Pixel 7 Pro is running what will end up being March’s big update and I can no longer reproduce the issue. Maybe it’ll finally be fixed here in a couple of weeks.