Unboxing time, baby! We have the Galaxy S23 Ultra in-house, a bit before they’re set to make their way to buyers later this month. Before we dive into a review, we need to unbox it, so let’s get to it.

Thanks to Samsung shipping less and less in the box with each passing year, these unboxings are becoming quite minimal, but after showing off the hardware and going over the phone’s specs, I give a quick software tour and detail a couple of things you should do when first setting up the device. Even with less in the box, we can still have fun.

Check out the unboxing, then be sure to stay tuned for more first things to do, tips and tricks, plus more.