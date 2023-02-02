Earnings report season is upon and Google is the latest to share their most recent quarterly numbers. As someone who doesn’t pay much attention to how well the company is doing financially, I’m not here to tell you about their outlook, weird over-focus on AI, or Google Cloud, but I do have Pixel-related news to share from today’s call.

In the end, the survival and expansion of the Pixel line of devices is what matters to us, as that’s where we spend a lot of our time and what you all care so much about. Talking about the billions of dollars Google makes each quarter, while still trying to justify blindly firing 12,000 because their billions weren’t as high as the investor bros wanted, isn’t our expertise.

So on a Pixel-related note, Google hosted its Q4 2022 earnings call today and CEO Sundar Pichai made big statements about their phones from last year. While he first said that Google will “focus more intently on the Pixel line and our overall cost structure there,” he followed it up by confirming that the “Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 Pro are the best selling generation of phones [Google] have ever launched” and that they “gained share in every market [they] operate in this year.”

That’s all big news for Pixel fans. With recent cuts to the company, a poor showing for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro could have spelled doom for a Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 phones, and the foldable we keep hearing about. The fact that they want to tell us how well their new phones sold is likely a sign that future Pixel devices are still on the way and will remain a key piece of the company.

For those who have missed previous reports like this, Google isn’t always happy about hardware. In other words, they aren’t just saying the Pixel 7 sold well because they want to fool investors. They were pretty clear when the Pixel 3 ran its course that it flopped. We’re also pretty sure the Pixel 4 was a massive disaster that cost the company its camera guru.

If you are a big fan of your Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 6a, take today as the rare bit of good tech news.