When a new phone drops – or in this case three new phones – we like to check the hype around it, to see if you are all feelin’ it right away or hesitating for some reason. Now that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are official and pre-orders live (here), we’re curious if you are pulling out the credit card and staking your claim or not.

I think it’s pretty safe to say that the Galaxy S23 line has an upgrade or two worth talking about (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 200MP camera in the Ultra, more base storage in S23+, new designs in non-Ultra, etc.), but that Samsung certainly played it pretty safe. This is not a model year where we are seeing a refresh on a big scale.

Thankfully, prices have stayed the same in the US at $799 (S23), $999 (S23+), and $1,199 (Ultra). For the S23+, that same price also includes a starting storage amount of 256GB, which is double the S22+’s. And for the time being, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 512GB if you pre-order. The double-the-storage deal is for all S23 devices, but that S23+ option is a really good offer.

But is there enough to upgrade? If coming from a Galaxy S20 (or anything older) I’d probably pull the trigger with all of these launch promos. If coming from a Galaxy S21, it might be time to think about it, although you still have a lot of update support left. Coming from an S22? I’m not sure it is at all worth upgrading to a Galaxy S23 unless you really need a 200MP camera in an Ultra or are really in love with the S23 design change. Your Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Ultra is still really new, really powerful and well-supported phone that will last a long time.

So tell us, are you buying any of the new Galaxy S23 phones?

Buying a Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Ultra? Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23

Nah, I'm good with my current phone View Results