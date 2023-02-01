Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs: Official

When you simply want the straight-forward details about a device, sometimes you just want to look at a specs list. For the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the specs list certainly doesn’t tell the entire story, but it is a good chunk of it for an audience like ours. For those of you who need these specifics are internals, here you go.

The entire Galaxy S23 line is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that has been customized for the Galaxy S23 on some level, providing “accelerated performance,” according to Qualcomm. We’re also getting a 200MP camera for the first time in a Samsung phone on the S23 Ultra, the continued use of 120Hz displays throughout the line, and large batteries in the 23+ (4700mAh) and S23 Ultra (5000mAh), as well as fast charging in those two up to 45W. Let’s not forget about the embedded S Pen in the Ultra too.

We also have WiFi 6E in all devices, Bluetooth 5.3, ultrasonic fingerprint readers, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, and up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage in the Ultra. The S23 and S23+ top out at 8GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage, respectively.

As is the case almost every year, these new Galaxy S23 phones are packed with hardware features you would expect from premium-priced devices. And speaking of prices, we have starting points of $799 (S23), $999 (S23+), and $1,199 (S23 Ultra), with pre-orders popping off now and launch day set for February 17.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs: Official