The art of password sharing takes a huge chunk out of Netflix’s revenue, with an estimated 100 million streamers currently using someone else’s password to enjoy their Stranger Things and Squid Games. Starting to get introduced in a few test markets, Netflix seems desperate to find a way to curb password sharing, but also not block users entirely. They would much rather you pay a few dollars each month to keep enjoying its content.

Detailed via an updated help page viewable in select countries, Netflix will soon start something similar to what YouTube TV does. If a user doesn’t log into their home WiFi network on a “trusted device,” then they will be blocked from viewing Netflix. Let’s say you send your Netflix password to a friend in another state. Your password may only work for a limited time, as Netflix will soon ask that device to be either logged into on the account owner’s WiFi network or for the account holder to change their primary location. Netflix even states that if you’re traveling for an extended period, you may be blocked from enjoying your content. It’s a real “Sorry, not sorry” vibe.

Full details can be viewed right here, but all of the details in this FAQ end with you giving Netflix more money by adding a member to an existing account. Again, available in some markets outside of the US, Netflix allows account holders to add members to an account at a discounted price. It’s something they’ve been testing, and if it pans out, we could see it launch in the US.

While it’s easy to think that Netflix is a bunch of jerks who just want money, I’m actually all for people paying for this service. If more people paid their fair share, maybe my favorite shows could get an extra season or two. More money for Netflix means more content to consume, which makes my subscription more valuable to me. It’s mutually beneficial.

// The Streamable