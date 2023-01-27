Samsung and its partners are in full-on feature trollout mode as we approach next week’s Unpacked event, announcing all of the little details that will likely be glossed over when the Galaxy S23 line goes official. A prime example of that is the fact that Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has now been confirmed for Samsung’s “next Galaxy flagship smartphones” in an announcement this week.

For those who missed the original reveal of Gorilla Glass Victus 2, this is Corning’s new top-of-the-line protective glass for devices like smartphones. In a previous write-up, Tim described it as having “improved drop performance, a very high resistance to scratches and sharp contact damage, as well as better retained strength after such instances.” The improved drop performance appears to be the big sell here, so that’s cool. We’ll take all the drop strength we can get in a $1,000+ smartphone.

By our count, Samsung may be the first to use Victus 2, as it was only announced in November of last year. Don’t expect Samsung to be the only users of Victus 2, though – smartphone makers still love Corning’s protective glass solutions.

Since there isn’t much else to say here, I’ll leave you with a question. Do we believe that products like Corning’s Gorilla Glass have truly improved over the years and offer decent protection from drops? I know a lot of you use cases and so it doesn’t really matter the level of glass on the back, but I’m still running naked with most phones. Thankfully I don’t drop them, but I also can’t say that I have any trust in the glass all over my phones not breaking with a single drop to a hard surface. Should I stop worrying so much or nah?