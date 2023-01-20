Verizon is shipping out the latest security patch, that being January’s, to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Once updated, owners of the Z Fold 3 will have software version F926USQS2EWA2 and Z Flip 3 owners will have F711USQS3EWA2. Looking over the changelog, we’re seeing nothing besides the security patch, but if you spot something, please be sure to let us know.

Go snag it.

Update: Verizon was only getting started. Updates are also headed out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

Fresh Build Numbers

Z Fold 4: F936USQS1BWA2

Z Flip 4: F711USQS3EWA2

S22: S901USQS2BWA2

S22+: S906USQS2BWA2

S22 Ultra: S908USQS2BWA2

// Verizon [2]