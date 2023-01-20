Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 Released for Pixel Devices

A very minor update labeled as Beta 2.1 for Android 13 QPR2 testers is now available for Pixel devices. If you didn’t see it, Beta 2 was announced only a few days ago.

As for what’s new, this appears to be a very small bug fixer, but important enough for Google to be sending this update out. Inside, Google lists a cellular connectivity issue fix, as well as a Bluetooth issue fix. Details are below.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you can grab the latest beta. The build arrives as T2B2.221216.008 and brings a few notable things.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 Release date: January 20, 2023

Build: T2B2.221216.008

Security patch level: January 2023

Google Play services: 22.41.13

Below you can see exactly what Google has cooked up inside of this latest release.

What’s Inside

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented devices from automatically connecting to a 5G network even when it was available. (Issue #265093352)

Fixed an issue where devices did not drop or reset an existing, encrypted Bluetooth connection after receiving a command to disable link-layer encryption for that connection.

If you’d like to grab the update, the easiest way is going to be through the Android Beta Program. Sign-up for that here. If you’d like to go another route, you can manually flash factory image or OTA files linked below.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files