Razer announced updated game support for its Kishi V2 controller, allowing Android gamers the ability to play games that feature only touchscreen controls with their Kishi controllers. This change is made possible with Razer’s Nexus app (available here).

Once updated, you should find a new Virutal Controller Mode, designed specifically to let you play essentially any mobile game with your Kishi V2. That’s pretty sweet, if you ask me. Razer says that same functionality will come to the new Razer Edge device in Q1 of this year (aka soon).

To take advanatage of this, ensure you have the latest version of the Nexus app, as well as the running the latest Kishi V2 firmware.

