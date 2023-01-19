Droid Life

Samsung Wallet Expands to 8 New Markets

Samsung Wallet, the new one that holds your digital car keys, vaccine status, and credit cards is headed to 8 new markets at the end of this month.

The markets are listed below. They join a list of 21 markets already supported, which includes the US, UK, China, France, Germany, and others. With these new markets added, Samsung supports a large percentage of the world’s major cities, so that’s groovy.

New Markets

  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Taiwan

Samsung Wallet relaunched in mid-2022, after the first iteration of it died back in 2015. These days, it can hold pretty much anything you might need it to. I already mentioned payment methods and digital car keys, but it can also manage rewards memberships and airplane boarding passes.

