Samsung Wallet is risen. Laid to rest in 2015, Samsung is bringing it back, designed to be the ultimate storage platform for Galaxy owners’ membership cards, boarding passes, digital IDs, payment cards, digital car keys, and yes, your COVID-19 vaccination records.

Samsung Wallet is technically a combination of various Samsung services to create this new platform for storage, security, and access. The company has taken its security from Samsung Knox, IoT controls from SmartThings, as well as some crypto nonsense from Samsung Blockchain Wallet. What users get is a one-stop shop for all things secure storage.

Samsung Pass, the service that lets you store online passwords and other information, is also built into Wallet. It seriously houses a lot of functionality, so the hope should be that it’s a smooth and bug-free experience for users.

If you want to give your life over to Samsung Wallet, users in the US can download the app from the Galaxy Store. It’s also available to users in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

