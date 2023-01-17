Last year, Samsung launched its Self Repair Program, a step in the right direction in terms of less people having to visit their local mall and hitting up that random guy who works the phone repair kiosk. It’s also good timing when you consider that many world governments are considering the idea of making self repair a right for consumers. No matter which camp you side with on that issue (we’re with the DIYers, always), Samsung has expanded the program, now including additional devices.

If you own a Galaxy Book 15″, Galaxy Book Pro 360 15″, or a device in the Galaxy S22 family (S22, S22+, S22 Ultra), you can now buy official parts from iFixit and find guides to fix your broken thing at the same place. There are replacement screens, back glass, cameras, batteries, as well as USB ports. You’ll pretty much find all of the main things that might break on you.

Curious about the cost? Here are a few examples:

Galaxy S22 Screen and Battery Replacement – $166

S22 Ultra Screen and Battery Replacement – $239

S22 Ultra Back Glass Replacement – $67

S22+ USB Port Replacement – $67

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Screen Replacement – $345

As you can see, that’s not terrible and may end up saving you some money, so long as you don’t mind doing the work yourself. Personally, I don’t mind paying extra for the convenience of not doing the work myself, but to each their own.

Both Galaxy Book Pro and S22 self repair kits are available for purchase starting today at iFixit.