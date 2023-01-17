I was looking over my current Google subscriptions and happened upon my favorite of them — my $7.99/month subscription to YouTube Premium. I went to look how long I’ve had that subscription and wouldn’t you know it, it’s been active for nearly 10 years. I can’t believe Google has kept it around, but for doing that, they’re the real ones.

Google introduced the $7.99/mo option at Google I/O back in May, 2013 for Google Play Music All Access. A lot has happened since then. Google Play Music has evolved into YouTube Music and the subscription itself has morphed from a Google Play Music subscription name to YouTube Premium. In year 10, you’re getting a lot more bang for your buck than you did 10 years ago, which is a very nice feeling. These days, that’s rare.

In a world where subscription prices get higher and higher, props to Google for keeping this one around. In that same breath, we do have to remember that Google recently raised prices on YouTube Premium family plans, including those on legacy plans. Now I’m curious. How many of you are still rocking the $7.99/mo price? For me, it’s been worth every part of the $960 that I’ve spent over the course of 10 years. Incredible.

Long live the $7.99/mo price.