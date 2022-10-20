Google announced a price increase for YouTube Premium family plans today, bringing the starting price for a family up to $22.99 per month. In addition to raising the price for new customers, this new pricing will affect those on cheaper legacy prices too.

In an email we received this afternoon (below), you can see that Google recognizes my status as a “long-standing and valued member” who is “currently paying a lower rate for Premium than the rate available to new subscribers.” For those curious, I pay $14.99 per month for my YouTube Premium family plan, which is a legacy rate at this point. My new rate will kick in in about 4 months.

The increase to $22.99 for new accounts is also an increase from the $17.99 that YouTube Premium family plans had been priced at. So no matter how you look at the situation, everyone is going to pay more. Will you pay the extra $5? Yeah, you probably will to get ad-free YouTube.

As of today, there does not appear to be a price increase for individual plans. Individual YouTube Premium plans will still start at $11.99 per month. If you are hanging onto one at that old $7.99 per month price, you are still safe (for now).

We all can’t live without YouTube Premium, right?