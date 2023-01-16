Over the weekend, a number of YouTube TV subscribers noticed that a special deal was flagged for their accounts. For some, the deal seemed almost too good to pass on, especially if they prefer some content in the highest quality possible. I’m talking about the YouTube TV 4K add-on, which has been incredibly overpriced for most of its existence, but has been offered to select subscribers for as low as $4.99 per month.

If you checkout this reddit thread, you won’t have any trouble finding folks who have been given a YouTube TV 4K add-on promo. I can’t say that I’m one of them, but many are seeing an offer that includes the service for 24 months for that $4.99 price. Others have seen $6.99/mo or $9.99/mo.

YouTube TV’s 4K content is still pretty limited it seems, so paying anything over that $5 price might not be worth it. The full price of $19.99/mo is most definitely not worth spending on in my household, if all you get is a few sporting events and some Nat Geo or FX content. I guess offline watching might be a big deal to some too.

The availability of this $4.99/mo offer isn’t known. As I mentioned, folks noticed the price at the beginning of the weekend, but a lot of YouTube TV subscribers (including me) are only seeing the full price for the 4K add-on. It could have been a short opportunity for a price cut or maybe Google is sick of offering the original crew promos. I’m kidding there as we really have no idea who is being targeted.

If you were offered a decent 4K price, let us know how long you’ve been a subscriber.