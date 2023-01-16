Samsung has already penciled in February 1 as the day they’ll show off the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Assuming they continue doing what they’ve done for years upon years, their announcement that day should be followed by a pre-order period where you can put money down on the devices and take advantage of all sorts of promos. But what if you’d rather play with the Galaxy S23 Ultra first before pre-ordering? You’ll be able to right away.

Samsung announced today that they are opening up a bunch of Galaxy Experience shops on February 1 across the globe. While not in every city, state, or country, there are a number of shops opening that a lot of people can take advantage of.

There are 5 planned stand-alone Galaxy Experience Spaces for this Galaxy S23 launch in the following locations:

San Francisco : February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street

: February 1 – 25 at 111 Powell Street London: February 1 – March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1 – March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2 – 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2 – 28 at Dubai Mall

For those in the US and who don’t live anywhere near San Francisco, don’t worry. At a handful Samsung stores here, there will also be Galaxy Experience Spaces setup. You’ll find those spaces in these stores:

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas : Stonebriar Mall

: Stonebriar Mall Houston : The Galleria

: The Galleria Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

LA : The Americana At Brand

: The Americana At Brand London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York : Roosevelt Field

: Roosevelt Field Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

So that’s cool, right? Being able to test a device for a few minutes in a store is something you should take advantage of. We too often live in a world where you are expected to trust that a company has made a device you’ll love (or is without all sorts of issues) by placing a pre-order for hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Of course, this is really only a problem for early adopters. If you’d like to play with a Galaxy S23 the day it launches, Best Buy and all of the carriers should have them ready to go.

Did you put in that free reservation yet? Hit that link below.