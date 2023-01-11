Detailed in a report out of South Korea this week, the Galaxy S22+ didn’t sell too great in 2022. In fact, according to a market research firm who tracks this sort of stuff, of the entire Galaxy S22 line (S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra), its sales only accounted for 17% of all units shipped. The smaller S22 accounted for 38% and the Ultra made up for the remaining 45%.

So what will Samsung do? According this report, Samsung may skip the Plus model entirely in 2024, offering just a Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. For 2023, nothing changes, at least from what we know. On February 1, expect Samsung to announce three models for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

This possible plan makes sense, but at the same time, it almost leaves way too much space between what the Galaxy S24 would offer versus the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In my mind, I’m comparing the S22 to the S22 Ultra which technically isn’t fair — the S24 line could be much different. Samsung could upgrade the Galaxy S24 a bit to make it more in line with a S24 Ultra, just in a smaller package. That’s something I’ve been wanting for a long time. Apple does it with the iPhone and that seems to work pretty well for them.

In 2022, Galaxy S22+ was one of my favorite phones It had that Galaxy S22 look and in-hand feel, but had a bigger battery that lasted longer than 8 hours. It was a great phone. Could this be the end of the Plus option?

// The Elec