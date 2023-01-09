New Year, New Phone? Should you want that to be how you kick off 2023, you’ll be happy to note that Amazon has Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro currently available at discounted prices. The Pixel 7 is down $100 to just $499, while the Pixel 7 Pro is down $150 to a very reasonable $749.

Are these phones worth buying in the new year? Yes, absolutely. These phones won our POTY (phone of the year) award just a couple of weeks ago, thanks to having what could be the best cameras on an Android phone, great software, and gorgeous hardware. They are complete packages and we sent plenty of praise their way in 2022. I suspect we’ll be sending a bit more in 2023 before the Pixel 8 lineup arrives, too.

At least for me, Amazon has these listed as free next-day delivery for Prime members, which is also pretty sweet. If interested, follow the links below.