Verizon is shipping out the latest security patch to the Galaxy S22 lineup, consisting of the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

The only thing listed in the changelog is January’s security patch, but if you happen to boot this update and notice anything else, please feel free to let us know. Check out the updated software numbers below.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS2BVL4

: S901USQS2BVL4 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS2BVL4

: S906USQS2BVL4 Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS2BVL4

Go snag it!

// Verizon