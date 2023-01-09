Had your eye on a Pixel Watch? Now seems like an appropriate time to take the plunge, with both the WiFi and LTE models currently discounted pretty much everywhere the device is sold.

The WiFi model is $30 off, bringing its price to $319. The same $30 discount applies to the LTE model, which notably doesn’t happen often, bringing its price down to a more reasonable $369.

How do you know this is a good product? Because personally, I haven’t taken it off except for bed since I first got it. Typically, Wear OS watches never last that long on my wrist, but the Pixel Watch has. The hardware is gorg, performance is smooth, battery life is completely adequate, and the sizing is fantastic.

Go snag one.

Purchase Links