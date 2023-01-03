Fossil announced another new smartwatch this week, this time in the e-ink category and without Wear OS. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid now comes in a Wellness Edition, just like the regular Gen 6, but it has super long battery life, what should be a simpler UI, and plenty of health features.

For those new to Fossil’s Hybrid collection, the biggest thing to know is that they try and combine the best of a regular watch and a smartwatch. They don’t run Wear OS, but are still able to track lots of health metrics (like SpO2 and heartrate) and let you customize your watch face some. They include physical watch hands and a more traditional watch vibe with some smarts on the back-end. We got our first Gen 6 Hybrid models in mid-2022.

This latest Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition comes with a 44mm case that supports 20m straps, up to 2-week battery life, automatic workout detection, SpO2 and VO2Max tracking, Alexa integration, and a fresh design. It can also ping you with notifications from your phone, show the weather, and let you control music. There is a microphone embedded, physical buttons for controls, several color options, Bluetooth 5.0, pretty quick charging, and 3ATM water resistance.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition launches later this week for $229. You can shop it at Fossil’s site.