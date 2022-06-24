Fossil introduced its latest wearable this week, the Gen 6 Hybrid, a combo of a traditional timepiece and a few of the fitness tracking/digital notifications we enjoy about smartwatches. Basically, it’s for those who don’t want a smartwatch, but appreciate a few of the features that only a smartwatch can offer.

Available in a variety of styles, the Gen 6 Hybrid features up to two weeks of battery depending on usage, the ability to preview calls and texts, heart rate sensor, two case size options (45mm and 40.5mm), E-ink gray-scale display with backlight for night time visibility, step counting, plus plenty more.

Fossil also has a new and improved companion app for controlling the smartwatch and getting features synced up with your smartphone.

Gen 6 Hybrid will be available on June 27 starting at $229 for leather and silicone strap options, with bracelet styles priced at $249.