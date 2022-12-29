The final countdown of 2022 is almost on and Samsung is pushing out a final wave of updates. The beneficiaries this week are those who own the Galaxy S10 series of phones, which are closing in on being finished receiving updates. The Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 are also seeing a new update.

The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G through Verizon are all seeing the same update, the December Android security patch. Since they are on a quarterly update schedule in anticipation of their support ending next year, we’ll take all the updates we can get. There are no performance improvements or new camera features to enjoy here, just security.

As for the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, they too are seeing the December patch and that’s it. They both received Android 13 in recent weeks, so we weren’t expecting anything else.

Here are the new builds to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy S10 : SP1A.210812.016.G973USQS8IVL2

: SP1A.210812.016.G973USQS8IVL2 Galaxy S10+ : SP1A.210812.016.G975USQS8IVL2

: SP1A.210812.016.G975USQS8IVL2 Galaxy S10 5G : SP1A.210812.016.G977UVRSAHVL3

: SP1A.210812.016.G977UVRSAHVL3 Galaxy Fold 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F936USQU1BVL7

: TP1A.220624.014.F936USQU1BVL7 Galaxy Flip 4: TP1A.220624.014.F721USQU1BVL9

To check for updates on your phone, you should be able to do so from Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon