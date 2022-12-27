Props need to be given when due, and in the case of Google’s 2022 hardware lineup, we think the props have been well earned. Google released a family of devices this year that all look fantastic, which can’t be the easiest thing to do when you have various teams working on different things. However, at the end of the day, we have products that compliment each other beautifully.

Of course talking about the Pixel 7 (review), Pixel 7 Pro (review), Pixel Watch (review), and Pixel Buds Pro (review). Having reviewed all of these devices, the hardware was a positive for each one. Google nailed color options, sizing, fit, and pretty much everything else you can think of when it comes to hardware. Looking at the photo above, it’s a gorgeous family.

We’re bringing attention to this accomplishment because like I said, having an entire lineup of good looking devices almost seems like a rare feat. Samsung is pretty good, though, when you make so many products there is bound to be one that doesn’t quite fit. The company’s Galaxy Buds Live quickly come to mind, plus for me personally, a few of the earlier Galaxy Watch models were not that easy on the eye. The latest Galaxy S22, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds lineup is solid, though. For Google it’s the same thing, with some years not always having the best looking lineups. In 2022, though, they have added the Pixel Watch and it really rounds out an offering that meshes so well together.

If we’re going past skin deep, the devices are actually good, too. They aren’t simply pretty faces. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are our top choices for Phone of the Year, the Pixel Watch is my favorite piece of tech in 2022, and the Pixel Buds Pro sound really good and fit perfectly. Google was firing on all cylinders this year, and just as I said, props need to be given.

We have had years of various issues pop up with Google devices, most all of which get detailed to death by the wonderful people on reddit, Twitter, and in our comments section. Besides a volume rocker button issue that appears to affect only a small amount of Pixel 7 units, the Pixel 7 phones , Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro have had little widespread hardware/software issues, which is exactly what Google needed to ensure that more customers don’t jump ship to Samsung. If Google can keep this quality up, there’s really no telling what’s possible moving forward.

This might be one of the last Google fanboy posts of the year, so enjoy it. Who knows what 2023 might bring.