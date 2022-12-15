Now that the first Android 13 QPR2 beta has been on your phone for several days, Google wants to know if it’s good or bad or what your experience is like. As they do with almost all beta builds, they’ve posted an anonymous survey that lets you give feedback on the current build. If you have 5 minutes, you should fill it out and help the Android developer team.

The survey will ask which phone you have and that you confirm the version of Android 13 that’s on your phone. You need a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 and version T2B1.221118.006. After all, you aren’t helping if you give them feedback on a different Android 13 build.

Once you get into the question portion, they ask pretty simple questions about stability, performance, battery life, messaging, call quality, data and WiFi connectivity, and charging. You can answer with various levels of satisfaction or tick a box for areas you haven’t used and have no opinion on.

They then ask about whether or not you would recommend friends and family try out this version, overall satisfaction with it, and the areas you would consider to be “Top” issues. If you select any, there may be additional pages where you can provide further details on what you are experiencing. For me, my biggest issue is in data connectivity, because my Pixel 7 constantly drops signal and fails to regain it. It has become quite frustrating, if I’m being honest.

Again, Google does this with most Android beta builds and it’s worth the few minutes to give them feedback. In the end, we’re a part of the Android Beta Program to test and help Android reach a stable status by the time it’s ready for your grandma.

You can find the form here.

