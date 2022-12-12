New Android 13 QPR2 Beta for Pixel Phones Now Available

Google just released a new Android 13 QPR2 beta update for Pixel phones, listed as build T2B1.221118.006. Hopefully this announcement doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as we gave you a heads up about it last week.

In order to utilize this build, you’ll need a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 or 7 Pro. Usually, Google has some kind of list as to what’s new inside, but with QPR2, we’re not seeing that right off. According to the changelog, we can expect to find “general fixes and improvements.”

For more details, see our writeup from last week about QPR builds.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta Release date December 12, 2022

Build T2B1.221118.006

Security patch level December 2022

Google Play services 22.39.10

Anyone flashing this immediately?

Android 13 QPR2 Beta Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files