Verizon is now shipping out the Android 13 (One UI 5) upgrade to the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. We know owners were getting a little impatient for this, so here it is and we can all start to settle down.

Curious what’s inside this update? We’ve talked about it at length now, so check out the details here. Beyond Android 13, both of these devices are getting updated to the November patch as well.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – F936USQU1BVKB

– F936USQU1BVKB Galaxy Z Flip 4 – F721USQU1BVKB

Happy Friday, Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 owners. Here comes the good stuff.

