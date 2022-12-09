Don’t have Nest Hub (2nd-Gen) units sprinkled throughout your home? Well, maybe you should? Currently, Google is selling Nest Hub units at just $50 a pop, but for those who want to get two units, you can do so for $89, which is a crazy good price.

To get this deal, all you’ll need to do is add two units to your shopping cart on the Google Store. You can mix match colors and all of that. Once two units are added, the discount will be automatically applied. Over on Best Buy, the $50/unit deal applies, but you can’t get two for $89.

I use my Nest Hub every single day in the kitchen. I can confirm, it’s awesome. Go pick yourself up one or two.