Droid Life

Don’t Overlook These Hot ‘Live Bloom’ Pixel Wallpapers

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Looking to spice up that home screen? Inside the latest Pixel phone update, Google has placed new live wallpapers under a section called Live Bloom. When applied, the wallpapers have a very nifty parallax effect, meaning whenever you tilt your phone, the flowers move around. It’s subtle, but nice.

There are four bloom options to choose from, but apologies, I’m not a flowering plant specialist. I can tell you there are some orchids, plus 3 other flower types. They vary in color palette, which plays very nicely with Android 13’s color themes.

If you’re on a Pixel device running the latest update, check ’em out!

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top