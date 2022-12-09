Looking to spice up that home screen? Inside the latest Pixel phone update, Google has placed new live wallpapers under a section called Live Bloom. When applied, the wallpapers have a very nifty parallax effect, meaning whenever you tilt your phone, the flowers move around. It’s subtle, but nice.

There are four bloom options to choose from, but apologies, I’m not a flowering plant specialist. I can tell you there are some orchids, plus 3 other flower types. They vary in color palette, which plays very nicely with Android 13’s color themes.

If you’re on a Pixel device running the latest update, check ’em out!