The Pixel Watch is getting an update alongside Google’s Pixel phone line for December and there are several fixes or improvements to note. This new update starts rolling out today if you’d like to have yourself a Pixel update party.

According to a Google Pixel Watch Help community post, the December Pixel Watch update provides fixes and improvements to hands-free profile calling, adds the ability to enable/disable battery saver with a single tap, fixes an issue with watch face complications not showing correctly, and makes sure Fitbit exercise layouts properly show on the display without being cut off.

The Pixel Watch is still running Wear OS 3.5 and will receive one of the following builds:

Google Pixel Watch: RWD9.220429.070

Google Pixel Watch (JP/TW): RWD9.220429.070.J1

If you own a Pixel Watch, you will get this update. Again, the rollout begins today and you can try to pull it. To check, you’ll do so from the watch by swiping down the settings panel, tapping the Settings icon, and then diving into System>System updates. By tapping the “System updates” button, your watch should ping servers and look for an update.

Let us know if/when you get it.