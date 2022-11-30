According to Verizon’s website, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 units are now receiving the Android 13 (One UI 5) update.

Once updated, Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners will see software version number F916USQU2IVK3 and Fold 3 owners will see F926USQU2EVK3. Inside, these devices should receive most (if not all) of the features that have been highlighted in the multiple One UI 5 betas and upgrades that newer devices have already received.

According to Verizon’s changelogs, users can expect to see an updated Samsung Messages app, upgraded lock screen features, enhanced notification settings, new widgets, better themes, and plenty else. As far as I’ve seen, many Samsung owners have been loving the Android 13 update, so hopefully Z Fold 2 and Z Fold 3 owners will as well.

Go snag those updates!

// Verizon [2]