These are Google Play’s Best Apps and Games of 2022

At the beginning of the month, Google asked for you to weigh-in with your votes for the best apps and games on Google Play. They’ve since tallied the votes and shared the news for not only the apps and games you voted as being great, but the ones they think are worthy of recognition too.
The best overall app on Google Play for 2022 is Dream by Wombo, a wallpaper app that uses AI to generate unique art pieces for your phone. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Tim wrote this app up in March as being his new favorite. Good to see it get the love from Google.
The best overall game, according to Google, is Apex Legends Mobile. It also won the users’ choice for best game. This battle royale title has to be one of the few games to be a massive hit on desktop and then also find success on mobile. Nice job, EA.
Other noteworthy mentions on Google’s list are BeReal for users’ choice best app, Todoist for best Wear OS app, and Pocket as the best for tablets. The list also runs through several categories of games to checkout, the best apps for personal growth, everyday essentials, and some hidden gems.
Checkout the full list below with links to each app and game.
Best overall app and game
Best App: Dream by Wombo
Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile
Users’ choice
- App: BeReal
- Game: Apex Legends Mobile
Best apps of 2022
Best for Fun: PetStar
- Honorable mentions: DanceFitMe, NoteIt Widget
Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk
- Honorable mentions: Duolingo ABC, Gym Log & Workouts, Ukulele by Yousician
Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent
- Honorable mentions: Book Morning Routine Waking Up, Daily Diary, Sleep Tracker
Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics
- Honorable mentions: Linktree, Little Lunches, Wamble
Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App
- Honorable mentions: Sleep Fruits, Zario
Best for Wear: Todoist
Best for Tablets: Pocket
Best for Chromebooks (new category): BandLab
Best games of 2022
Best Multiplayer: Dislyte
- Honorable Mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe
Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey
- Honorable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, Quadline
Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons
- Honorable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies
Best Story (new category): Papers, Please
- Honorable Mentions: Deemo II, Inua – A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
Best Ongoing (new category): Genshin Impact
- Honorable Mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox
Best on Play Pass (new category): Very Little Nightmares
- Honorable Mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants
Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy
- Honorable Mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please
Best Game for Chromebooks (new category): Roblox
Collapse Show Comments
2 Comments