These are Google Play’s Best Apps and Games of 2022

At the beginning of the month, Google asked for you to weigh-in with your votes for the best apps and games on Google Play. They’ve since tallied the votes and shared the news for not only the apps and games you voted as being great, but the ones they think are worthy of recognition too.

The best overall app on Google Play for 2022 is Dream by Wombo, a wallpaper app that uses AI to generate unique art pieces for your phone. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Tim wrote this app up in March as being his new favorite. Good to see it get the love from Google.

The best overall game, according to Google, is Apex Legends Mobile. It also won the users’ choice for best game. This battle royale title has to be one of the few games to be a massive hit on desktop and then also find success on mobile. Nice job, EA.

Other noteworthy mentions on Google’s list are BeReal for users’ choice best app, Todoist for best Wear OS app, and Pocket as the best for tablets. The list also runs through several categories of games to checkout, the best apps for personal growth, everyday essentials, and some hidden gems.

Checkout the full list below with links to each app and game.

Best overall app and game

Best App: Dream by Wombo

Best Game: Apex Legends Mobile

Users’ choice

Best apps of 2022

Best for Fun: PetStar

Best for Personal Growth: Breathwrk

Best Everyday Essentials: Plant Parent

Best Hidden Gems: Recover Athletics

Best Apps for Good: The Stigma App

Best for Wear: Todoist

Best for Tablets: Pocket

Best for Chromebooks (new category): BandLab

Best games of 2022

Best Multiplayer: Dislyte

Best Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey

Best Indies: Dicey Dungeons

Best Story (new category): Papers, Please

Best Ongoing (new category): Genshin Impact

Best on Play Pass (new category): Very Little Nightmares

Best for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy

Best Game for Chromebooks (new category): Roblox