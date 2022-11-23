The official Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases are not exactly cheap if you compare them to the dozens available from 3rd party casemakers on Amazon. That’s just the price you pay for an OEM case that you hope is of the highest quality. So when we see discounts on Google’s own cases, because they aren’t often on sale, we try to let you know as soon as possible.

For Black Friday, the official Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are on sale at Verizon. As far as we can tell, this is the only place that currently has them discounted.

Normally priced at $30, Verizon will sell you the Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7 case for $23.99. $6 off isn’t a massive savings, but it is a savings. Again, almost no one else has these cases on sale, and if they do, the discounts aren’t as big and you aren’t likely to get the case any time soon.

Verizon, at least at the moment, has the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro case and the Lemongrass Pixel 7 case (pictured above). These cases come in additional colors from Google, they just aren’t discounted.

In addition to the Pixel 7 cases, Verizon also has the best price on the Pixel Buds A-Series. Most retailers have these budget buds priced at $65, but Verizon has dropped them down to $50 (that’s 50% 0ff). While not a high-end pair of earbuds, I’m a big fan of the fit they provide and the weight when in ears for long periods of time. You can read our Pixel Buds A-Series review for more on that.

We don’t often think of Verizon as having the best prices on anything, but for accessories, they can be sneaky good at times. These two product discounts are a couple of good examples. Just note that colors are limited and they will more than likely sellout – you might want to hurry.

