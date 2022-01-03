CES has officially kicked off, with Samsung announcing this week its very own game discovery platform. Called Samsung Gaming Hub, select Samsung Smart TV (2022 models) owners will be able to access this platform later in 2022, with the main draw being quick and direct access to services like Google’s Stadia and NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW for streaming games.

That’s actually pretty slick.

Essentially, your 2022 Samsung Smart TV will be a game streaming box, capable of pairing with your favorite gaming controller (those are Samsung’s words). Since we’re still a little bit from launch, exact details are scarce, but I’d imagine most modern gaming controllers will be supported.

And while this awesome, the main issue is that you’ll need a brand new Smart TV from Samsung to access it. That won’t be exactly cheap, but if you can swing it, access to this will certainly be a bonus. As we await which 2022 TV model numbers will offer this, start saving your money for a new TV.

// Samsung