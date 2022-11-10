Right in time for the beginning of the holiday shopping season, NVIDIA is launching physical gift cards for GeForce NOW, allowing you to give the gift of cloud gaming to your loved ones.

Shoppers have three choices for price. There’s the $20 option, $50 option, and $100 option. If you’re feeling generous, that $100 option is go for you to a year of Priority membership or six months of the most high-grade cloud gaming with the RTX 3080 tier.

For a limited time, NVIDIA is selling the $5o physical cards in a special holiday package (pictured above), so be sure to snag one quickly if you’re interested. The $50 is good for either six months of Priority membership or 3 months of RTX 3080.

Happy holidays.