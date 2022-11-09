Stadia Refunds Begin Today

Beginning today, Stadia will start the refund process for anyone who made purchases via the service. We’re talking game purchases and hardware purchases. As you’d imagine, Stadia has to go through each transaction ever made, so expect this process to take quite a bit of time. According to Google, it expects the majority of refunds to be processed by January 18th, 2023.

For those still gaming away, Stadia servers are expected to shut down on January 18, the same day refunds are expected to be completed. With that said, feel free to mark your calendars for Jan. 18 as the last day we’ll ever mention Stadia.

Who is getting a refund?

We will be offering refunds for all Stadia hardware purchases (Stadia Controller, Founder’s Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages) made through the Google Store and software transactions (games and add-on purchases) through the Stadia store. Stadia Pro subscriptions are not eligible for refund, however you will be able to continue playing your games in Pro without further charges until the final wind down date.

Stadia has a dedicated FAQ for those who may have questions concerning these refunds. For example, what will happen if that payment method I originally used is no longer valid? Don’t worry, Google will automatically email you and get it taken care of. Folks may also wonder if they have to return their Stadia hardware in order to receive the refund. That is not the case. The vast majority of people can keep all of their hardware and expect a refund just like everybody else.

Check out the full FAQ linked below if you have questions.

// Google