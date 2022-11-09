One of the added benefits of Google One, which is Google’s online storage locker, is the access subscribers get to their VPN service that allows your mobile phone to utilize a secure connection. You’ll notice that I specifically mentioned mobile phone there and that’s because this VPN service has only been available to mobile devices up until this point. In a bit of news that I’m sure Google One users will love to hear, Google is releasing desktop PC apps today to bring that same VPN connection to your computer.

To start, the VPN by Google One will be available in the same 22 markets that the mobile VPN connection is available in. It’s also currently only available to those who subscribe to the 2TB Google One tier or higher. Once on a plan of that level, don’t forget that you can share it with up to 5 family members and that includes the VPN service.

To get the new desktop VPN apps, you’ll head into your Google One account, tap on the Benefits section and then click on the “VPN for multiple devices” option. You should then see a “Download app” button to grab the correct app for your PC type. Install as you would any other app and then it’s time to turn your VPN to on.

We are waiting to get our hands on the app, but from the screenshots above it looks like a similar on-off switch gets the service up and running. There is a “View settings” button that we’d love to take a look at too.

Why is this (or any) VPN service so important? Like other VPN services, the point is to provide you with a secure and private connection when you are using the internet. Google claims this VPN offers “world class security and encryption technology” to make your app, streaming, and browser sessions safe from tracking and potential eavesdropping “by hackers.”

As I mentioned above, to get Google’s VPN service, you’ll have to be on a 2TB Google One plan, which costs $9.99 per month. Is Google’s VPN service something you should fork out at least $9.99 for? It depends on how worried you are about your internet connection from PC and phone. Because if you don’t need all of the Google One storage, there are plenty of VPN services on the market that don’t cost $10. Many of them offer more settings too, for those who really need to be specific about their data connections.

But if you already pay for a high-tier Google One account, you may as well grab the VPN app and start protecting your internet sessions.

You can download the VPN by Google One apps here.