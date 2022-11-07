This first Monday of November is turning out to be a wild one. First we got the expected November Android security patch and now Google is pushing out another Android 13 QPR1 Beta.

As of right now, if you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you can grab this latest beta. The build arrives as T1B3.221003.008 and apparently fixes a bunch of bugs.

Google shared a changelog with 10 different items on it that cover everything from GPU drivers to Google Camera app crashes to Assistant not activating by hotword to motion-based gestures acting funny. You can view that full list of issues here.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 Release date November 7, 2022

Build T1B3.221003.008

Security patch level November 2022

Google Play services 22.36.16

If you’d like to grab the update, the easiest way is going to be through the Android Beta Program. Sign-up for that here. If you’d like to go another route, you can manually flash factory image or OTA files linked below.

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Files