YouTube is bringing paid channels (aka services) directly to its platform starting this week and is calling it Primetime Channels. With this, instead of going from app to app for all of your content, the hope is that you can stay on YouTube and catch all of the movies and TV shows you want directly from there.

At launch, Primetime Channels is supporting services like SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, and ViX+ to name a few, with others including NBA League Pass, coming soon. Users can get signed up for these services directly via YouTube, and once signed up, content from your Primetime Channels will pop up in your overall YouTube experience. It should all be integrated quite nicely.

To see what’s available, you can head over to the new Movies & TV hub on YouTube. YouTube says this is an early version, available only in the US at this time.

Pretty cool, right?

// YouTube