A Nest Audio 2-Pack for $89 is One of Those Deals

Getting two of anything for the price of one is typically thought of as a really good deal. But what if you could get two for less than the price of one? That’s the story today from Google with its Nest Audio speakers.

Google’s “Room-filling Audio Package” gets you two Nest Audio speakers for $89.99. Since a Nest Audio typically costs $99.99 by itself, well, now you see why this is better than a buy one, get one deal. It’s a buy two, laugh at all the unlucky fools who paid full price for one, when you just got two for less deal. That didn’t really land like I wanted it to, but you get the point.

The Google Store has this deal (if you see other retailers, let us know) through that direct link below. All you have to do on that page is pick the color of the 2-pack and then order. There are no codes or need to add two to cart – this is already a 2-pack setup. Google has Charcoal, Sage, Chalk, Sand, and Sky available.

One of the best reasons to take advantage of this deal is because you can setup a Nest Audio (review) pair as a stereo pair of speakers. Of course, this would also give you two more Nest speakers to help fill out your house with grouping capabilities and access to Google Assistant.

Love this deal.

Google Store Deal Link