I’m Super Late, But Stumble Guys for Android is Great

I completely missed the Fall Guys hypetrain whenever that was. Thankfully, I recently came across Stumble Guys for Android. I can see that I’m super late to the party, given the app was released in 2020 and has over 100 million downloads, but this game is pretty sweet.

Just like Fall Guys, Stumble Guys is a battle royale that puts you on various obstacle courses in an attempt to be the last player standing. Sometimes you have to team up with fellow players to survive and beat other teams, but at the end of the day, it’s all about being the first to cross that finish line or being the sole survivor. The controls are good, the graphics are fun, and the publisher is constantly adding new content to keep the aesthetics fresh.

This is just a quick post to let you know that if you have also missed Stumble Guys, go check it out! It’s totally free to play.