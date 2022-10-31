There’s a lot going on over at Twitter thanks to its new owner, but let me say right now that we here at Droid Life don’t plan to report on every piece of news that comes out of there. There are enough outlets posting about every crap that Elon Musk takes, and frankly, I couldn’t care less. However, a reported move soon to take place on the platform directly affects my Twitter account, plus the Droid Life account, so it seemed important enough to share.

According to a report that went up over the weekend via The Platformer, then backed up by The Verge, Twitter may soon implement a $20/month price bump for the Twitter Blue subscription for accounts to remain verified on the platform. Once the change takes place, which could actually be very soon, accounts would have 90 days to pay the $20/month or lose verification.

Musk is reported to have set a deadline for launching this “feature” of November 7, and if the Twitter employees in charge don’t meet that deadline, they’ll be fired. Nope, I’m not joking, that’s what is being reported.

As it is detailed, this $20/month cost would be for Twitter Blue as a whole, not just an added tier for verified users. Instead of $5/month getting you the ability to edit tweets, Twitter Blue would then also verify users and grant them the coveted blue checkmark, plus all of the other Twitter Blue features. In short, you can pay a monthly fee for verification. Depending on how you look at it, you can probably see that as both good and bad. Some see it as a misinformation hellhole, while others might see it as a way of buying a status on the platform.

Personally, Twitter can have my verified check back. I don’t care that much. Paying $20/month for that cesspool of toxicity is last on my list of things to do. I’ve gone 33 years without directly giving Elon Musk any money. I’m going to try and keep it up.

// The Platformer | The Verge