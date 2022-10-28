Totallee, the good people behind some of our favorite cases for Android devices, have launched its beloved clear cases onto Amazon this week for the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The first thing potential buyers will see is likely the price, with the cases costing $39 a pop. Yes, that’s very high, but this is a quality product and as with most things, you get what you pay for. The cases are made in the USA out of TPU (not a hard plastic), which means none of the yellowing affect you often see from other less expensive clear cases. As a long time user of Totallee cases, I can vouch for the quality here.

If you’re looking for a solid clear case for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, and don’t mind spending a few extra dollars for a quality USA-made product, head on over to Amazon.