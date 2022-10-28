Droid Life

Totallee’s Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Cases Now Available on Amazon

Totallee, the good people behind some of our favorite cases for Android devices, have launched its beloved clear cases onto Amazon this week for the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The first thing potential buyers will see is likely the price, with the cases costing $39 a pop. Yes, that’s very high, but this is a quality product and as with most things, you get what you pay for. The cases are made in the USA out of TPU (not a hard plastic), which means none of the yellowing affect you often see from other less expensive clear cases. As a long time user of Totallee cases, I can vouch for the quality here.

If you’re looking for a solid clear case for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, and don’t mind spending a few extra dollars for a quality USA-made product, head on over to Amazon.

Amazon: Pixel 7 Case | Pixel 7 Pro Case

