This past weekend’s best deal on the Pixel 6a is still around, in case you missed it and were mad at the world. You haven’t missed out on your chance to grab Google’s newest A-series phone for its best price ever.

At a wild $299, the Pixel 6a is currently $150 off from the original price it launched at only a few months back. With so many early Black Friday deals running at the moment, this could stick around a bit longer, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

To recap the Pixel 6a, you get Google’s Tensor chip, the same solid camera from the Pixel 5, a snazzy new Pixel 6-like design, 6.1″ FHD display, large-ish 4400mAh battery, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, in-display fingerprint reader, and stereo speakers. It’ll get updates for a solid 5 years and you’ll always be one of the first to get the newest versions of Android.

Some retailers are starting to sell out of select colors, but you’ll mostly find Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage at this $299 price.

Oh, here’s our Pixel 6a review for those who need more info.

Pixel 6a deal links: