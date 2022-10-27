Verizon announced a new limited time promotion this week, one that will guarantee the price you pay for home internet for the next 10 years. Yup, a full decade.

As detailed, new customers are eligible for a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios Internet. That means the price you pay in 2022 will be the same price you pay in 2032. Given the current state of things, getting locked into a certain price doesn’t seem like a terrible move at the moment.

Here’s exactly what Verizon says.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering new Verizon Home Internet customers – 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios Internet – a price guarantee for 10 years. That means the monthly base price for service you’ll pay today is the price you’ll pay for Home Internet until 2032. No strings attached.

Make note that they do specify the “monthly base price for service,” with this price guarantee not covering things like equipment rental fee prices. That stuff can fluctuate still, but your service price is locked in.

