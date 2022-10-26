Samsung is cooking this week, earlier offering the Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as low as $570, so long as you had the right trade-in for it. The same thing applies for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which Samsung is offering for the incredibly low price of $310, just as long as you trade in a device they value high enough.

The enhanced trade-in values are usually live during Samsung device pre-order periods, then for very short periods throughout the year. This just happens to be one of those times, but on top of the enhanced trade-in values, Samsung is also offering instant discounts on the device, too. Samsung is offering a $50 discount even if you have nothing to trade in at all, which is very generous.

If you’re wondering if you should buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we say go for it! It’s a great, fun device to use. You’ll get no shortage of interested friends with this device and we all love that feeling, right?

Follow the link below to take advantage of the savings.