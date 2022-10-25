Earlier in October, Google began detailing the Google Home for web experience. This morning, the company announced that starting this week, you’ll be able to stream your Nest camera feeds directly to your desktop computer via an updated home.google.com website.

Once the update goes live this week, there’s a good list of cameras supported (listed below) that allows for the streaming to web function. Beyond viewing the feeds, you’ll be able to switch cameras on/off, view camera statuses, as well as wake up battery-powered cameras when they are inactive.

Supported Devices

Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired)

Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Doorbell (wired), and Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor

Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor

How Do I Do It?

Go to home.google.com on your desktop computer. Sign in with the same Google account you use in the Google Home app. Immediately view live streams from your cameras. Toggle between a single camera view and multi-camera view.

The update for the website isn’t quite live, but again, it’s coming this week. Be on the lookout for the change. In addition, be sure to keep an eye on this page so as to enter the Public Preview program for the updated Google Home app. That’ll be a good one.

It took a while, but we’re finally getting some legit web support for these cameras. Good.

// Google